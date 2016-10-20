Interested in a Preview?

Most tutorials make creating a web application look easy

When I was first learning Go, every tutorial made creating a web application look easy.

"Create this single handler function and fmt.Fprint() HTML to the page." Sure, no problem!

But as soon as I tried to move beyond creating my first few pages, I found myself uncertain and frustrated!

I kept asking myself questions like...

"How do I share my database connection with my handlers?"

"How do I hash user passwords securely? What is the correct way to make sure a user is authenticated and has access to this resource?"

"How should I organize my code? Where does the MVC pattern fit into all of this? Is my design RESTful? Will it be hard to maintain?"

No matter how many tutorials I read, I always felt like there was something left out. Some part of the bigger picture that wasn't explained, leaving me unsure of how to proceed. It was infuriating, to say the least.

The underlying problem was that every single tutorial I read oversimplified things, and what I needed was a comprehensive course showing me how all the pieces worked together.

Web applications are complex systems

After building my umpteenth silly TODO app, single page wiki, or some other contrived example I nearly gave up.

My progress was painfully slow, and every time I solved one problem I found myself facing two new ones. I still had no idea how to connect all of the pieces together.

It was as if someone had handed me toolbox, taught me how to use each tool, and then said "You now know how to build a house!" The hell I do! My house would blow over within the week if that was how construction worked.

It isn't enough to simply learn how each tool works. Knowing how to use a tablesaw, nailgun, and power drill don't qualify me to construct a house. You need to learn how every piece of a house gets connected together first. How the roof connects to the frame, how the frame is supported by the foundation, and how the plumbing runs throughout the foundation.

So why do we keep thinking this approach will work for web development? Why do we keep telling new Gophers, "All you need is the standard library to build web applications!"

Technically it isn't inaccurate, but it sure as hell isn't the ideal way to learn, and it leads to developers slowly working their way through countless tutorials, reading endless docs, and trying hundreds of bad approaches before they finally get it right. And even then they aren't confident what they did is right. They just know it hasn't failed yet.

But what if you didn't have to struggle through hundreds of tutorials?

What if you didn't have to read countless tutorials? What if you didn't have to guess at how to hash and store a user's password? What if you had confidence that your authentication was truly secure? You would finally be able to rest easy at night knowing you aren't letting your users down. Or you would be able to start actually building that app so you can meet your first customers. And most importantly, you could finally start enjoying the benefits of using Go for web development.

Web Development with Go can help you cut through all the complexity and finally become the developer you know you should be.

Web development with Go absolutely saved me from giving up on Go. Before finding this course I kept hitting roadblock after roadblock. I can't tell you how excited I was when I realized just how approachable and productive this course is. I went from struggling to get even the most basic tasks completed to actually building out my own app idea. I can't wait to release it!

Web Development with Go is the course I wish I had.

This course is the result of over 600 hours of work and research. Time spent reading documentation, source code, blog posts, and anything else I could get my hands on. Writing thousands of lines of code, refactoring endlessly, and constantly seeking better design patterns.

Web Development with Go will save you months of research, trial and error, and nights scratching your head. I've spent the time so that you don't have to. After completing the course you will...

‣ Know exactly how to initialize your database connection and give the rest of your code access to it

‣ Have clear examples of how and when to email users.

‣ Be positive that you are salting and hashing your passwords correctly

‣ Feel confident saying, "Yes, my authentication system is safe and secure!"

‣ Know exactly how to organize your code using MVC so that it encourages a RESTful design.

‣ And so much more!

All of this is possible because this is not your run of the mill 30 minute tutorial. It is a comprehensive breakdown of every aspect of web development teaching everything from how to create the most basic web application all the way to preparing your code and deploying it in a production environment. The course spans over 400 hundred pages and consists of more than 15 hours of screencasts. Even after learning all of the material, you will be referencing this course for years to come.

(Watch a sample screencast of the first web applicatoin we write.

(Check out the followup to this video where we explain the code we just wrote in detail.)

Interested in a Preview?

